Camp Verde United Christian School teaches students how to help others

— Some people live to serve, while others live to be served.

Each year, Camp Verde’s United Christian School finds ways to teach its students the difference between giving and receiving.

Nine years ago, the school held its first Servathon, a series of service projects designed to benefit the Verde Valley.

Though the school has a Servathon week chock full of events, the week of giving is part of the school’s Servathon month.

According to school principal Kathy Holden, the folks at United Christian School has “a lot of shepherding to do between now and the end of the year.”

“It has been a blessed Servathon week for UCS,” Holden said. “Students have had a number of wonderful experiences and provided service for our community.”

From Tuesday through Thursday the week of March 5-8, pre-kindergarteners through high schoolers helped around the community by making prayer rocks, pulling weeds, picking up trash, picking up rocks, moving boxes, preparing meals and spending time with the elderly.

And the week of March 26-29, the school held a special Servathon Food Drive where children were encouraged to bring canned goods to build the highest class tower.

The school will celebrate a winner for grades K-5, as well as a winner for grades 6-12, with the winning classes to each receive a pizza lunch and a movie

As Servathon approaches its year-end, students can show their school spirit the week of April 2-5 for Servathon Celebration Week with Super Hero Monday, Tacky Tourist Tuesday, Crazy Sock Wednesday and Color Day Thursday.

For the April 5 finale, students and their families can enjoy an on-campus lunchtime picnic at noon, followed by the annual Incredible Race at 1:30 p.m.

