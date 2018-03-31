Obituary: Stella Maria Braly 1964 - 2018

Stella Maria Braly of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away in the early morning of March 26, 2018. She was born Nov. 20, 1964, in Phoenix, Arizona.

She had a lasting impact on all who knew her. Heaven is a happier place since her arrival. She brought life to the party. Stella grew up in Camp Verde, Arizona, and was the seventh of 10 children born to Betty and Patrick Herrera.

She was a free spirit who loved the Verde River. The swimming hole at Diamond S was a childhood refuge. She had an intense love of nature and was a very spiritual woman.

Stella was an avid reader and lover of a good novel. She had many talents and her husband often claimed she was the best cook in Cottonwood. She had a great love for the ocean, birds, dogs, sun and moon rises. Her most profound love was for her two daughters, Deserata and Torey.



Stella was preceded in death by her beloved Mother Betty and three brothers, Alex, Patrick and Ray. Stella is survived by her husband, Doug; beloved daughters, Deserata and Torey; her father, Patrick; sisters, Anna and Carmen; brothers, Leo, Berni, Bobby and Santiago; and many of her beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Stella's life will be held Saturday, April 14, at 3 p.m., at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Colorful and happy clothing recommended. Arrangements entrusted to Westcott Funeral Home. Information provided by survivors.