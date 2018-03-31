Paving the road to progress

Motorist traveling along Mingus Avenue on Wednesday saw asphalt paving operations along Mingus Avenue and South Sixth Street. There were temporary closures of existing driveways and street crossings as the paving train moved from west to east along Mingus Avenue. Mingus Avenue from the roundabout to Main Street is being rebuilt. VVN/Vyto Starinskas
