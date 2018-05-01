2018 Verde Valley Wine Festival by the numbers

This year’s Verde Valley Wine Festival will be relocated from the Town Park to the new Clarkdale Town Complex, behind the Clark Memorial Clubhouse. The new location at 39 North 9th Street will take place on a newly-built patio overlooking a view of Tuzigoot National Monument. The VIP area will be in the nearby Men’s Lounge. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Halie Chavez

  • Originally Published: May 1, 2018 1:57 p.m.

    • 1 new change of scenery: The Verde Valley Wine Festival was relocated from the Town Park to the new Clarkdale Town Complex, behind the Clarkdale Clubhouse, due to soil remediation this year. The new location at 39 North 9th Street will take place on a newly-built patio overlooking a view of Tuzigoot National Monument. The VIP area will be in the nearby Men’s Lounge.

    3 bands: The festival will feature three groups of Arizona musicians, each with their own spin on jazz:

    Fred Boswell, Jr. was a finalist on Guitar Center’s 28th Annual Drum-Off in 2017. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Boswell Jr. drums in a wide range of styles.

    What’s The Big Idea is a 3-piece jazz band from Phoenix that frequently plays across the state.

    House of Stairs, another Phoenix-based band, describe their sound as a combination alt jazz, soul, pop-funk band.

    16 wineries:

    Arizona Stronghold

    Bodega Pierce

    Burning Tree Cellars

    Caduceus Cellars

    Callaghan Vineyards

    Chateau Tumbleweed

    Dos Cabezas

    Four Eight Wineworks

    Garage East

    Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria

    Oddity Wine Collective

    Passion Cellars

    Rune Wines

    13 dining options:

    Colt Grill

    DC’s Corner

    Desert Indulgence Fine Chocolates

    Little Moo’s

    Merkin Food Truck

    Mine Café

    Oak Creek Apple Company

    [Popped] Artisan Popcorn

    Ren Tao Roasting Sedona

    Scott’s Main Street Café

    Sedona Gold Fundraising

    3 breweries:

    Four Peaks Brewing

    THAT Brewery

    Uncle Bear’s

