2018 Verde Valley Wine Festival by the numbers

1 new change of scenery: The Verde Valley Wine Festival was relocated from the Town Park to the new Clarkdale Town Complex, behind the Clarkdale Clubhouse, due to soil remediation this year. The new location at 39 North 9th Street will take place on a newly-built patio overlooking a view of Tuzigoot National Monument. The VIP area will be in the nearby Men’s Lounge.
3 bands: The festival will feature three groups of Arizona musicians, each with their own spin on jazz:
Fred Boswell, Jr. was a finalist on Guitar Center’s 28th Annual Drum-Off in 2017. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Boswell Jr. drums in a wide range of styles.
What’s The Big Idea is a 3-piece jazz band from Phoenix that frequently plays across the state.
House of Stairs, another Phoenix-based band, describe their sound as a combination alt jazz, soul, pop-funk band.
16 wineries:
Arizona Stronghold
Bodega Pierce
Burning Tree Cellars
Caduceus Cellars
Callaghan Vineyards
Chateau Tumbleweed
Dos Cabezas
Four Eight Wineworks
Garage East
Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria
Oddity Wine Collective
Passion Cellars
Rune Wines
13 dining options:
Colt Grill
DC’s Corner
Desert Indulgence Fine Chocolates
Little Moo’s
Merkin Food Truck
Mine Café
Oak Creek Apple Company
[Popped] Artisan Popcorn
Ren Tao Roasting Sedona
Scott’s Main Street Café
Sedona Gold Fundraising
3 breweries:
Four Peaks Brewing
THAT Brewery
Uncle Bear’s
