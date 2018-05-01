Cottonwood works to balance budget

COTTONWOOD -- The City of Cottonwood’s current base budget is facing shortfall of close to $1.7 million with the overall budget at almost $72 million, according to Deputy City Manager Rudy Rodriguez. The balancing process, however, is still in its preliminary stages.

“Traditionally, we bring in a balanced budget by this time,” Rodriguez said during a budget work session last week. “This year, council wanted to see all different things that we push aside … we’re bringing it all to you so you can make some of these decisions and see what staff and admin as to do to put any balance to these budgets.”

It is important to note that having a $72 million budget does not necessarily mean the city plans to spend that amount, Rodriguez said. The figure encompasses the budget authority so the city can apply for certain grants.

Rodriguez emphasized that presenting the budget at this stage is a way to show the public and council that there is little “fluff” in the budget.

“It’s not expenditures causing the problem, it’s the lack of revenue that we’re having and have had for a number of years,” he said.

Revenue projections

The projection for the general fund revenue with reserves is at just over $25 million according to budget documents. According to Rodriguez, the tax projections the last three years including this upcoming fiscal year “are not doing gangbusters.”

In 2017, there was a 2.9 percent increase to $13,767,921 and in 2018, a 5-percent increase to $14,456,317. The Projection for 2019 is a 4 percent increase to just over $15 million.

“Traditionally, we try to be very conservative in this numbers because we always try to make sure we slightly underestimate … that’s what keeps us in the black from year to year.”

For the fiscal year 2018, there has been a one percent decrease in state shared revenues. State sales tax revenue has increased six percent.

The city has not been able to budget the rate change revenues for water and wastewater because they have yet to occur, Rodriguez said. User fees from water are bringing in just over $8 million with an interest of $237,350. There’s a significant drop in wastewater at $2.7 million with an interest of $7,000.

Expenses budgeted

Personnel expenses for city employees including cost-of-living adjustments, merit and longevity total at more than $760,000. The city is also budgeting for water and wastewater capital, street projects and construction, transit capital and grant requests.

Budgeted expenses include:

• 60 day or 16.67 percent reserve: $3,114,065

• Capital Reserve: $1,000,000

• Undesignated Reserve: $100,000

• Contingency: $14,000

• Senior Center: $55,000

• Building Community Grants: $15,000

• Outside Agency Funding: $20,000

• OldTown Association: $10,000

• Birding Festival: $1,000

• Welcome Home Vietnam Vets: $2,000

• Yavapai Broadcasting of Council Meetings: $42,000

• Search for new city manager: $23,000

Grant revenue expenses including matching include:

• Airport: $277,000 – matching $12,375

• Fire: Three $50,000 grants ‐ matching $1,250

• Victim of Crime Act: $71,634 – matching $14,327

• GOHS: $63,800 (OT and Motorcycle) ‐no matching

• Engineering: $3,034,890 ‐ matching $740,690

• Parks & Recreation: $260,000 – matching $60,000

• Transit: $2,057,384 – matching $ 624,730

These grants, other than VOCA, have not been awarded yet but as Rodriguez notes, the city can’t have the budget authority to apply for these grants unless they budget for them.

Balancing suggestions

Raising the sales tax was proposed during the presentation to increase revenue. Sedona recently raised their sales tax to .05 percent to increase revenue.

Other balancing suggestions included removing cost-of-living adjustments and longevity for city employees. Asking departments to cut operational budgets was another suggestion. Rodriguez warned that the departments that would suffer the most under this plan would be police and fire since they are the largest departments.

Council member Deb Althouse proposed not automatically giving certain organizations money just because they have received funds in the past.

“I know it’s something I’d like to see changed,” she said. “Maybe making it a more competitive process like the Building Community Grants...whoever gets the money can change from year to year.”

