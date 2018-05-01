Martin hopes to hire new marshal within month

CAMP VERDE – Nearly two dozen applicants have put their names in the proverbial hopper as Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin can now take the next step in naming the Town’s next police chief.

Since late-October, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office has been led by Commander Brian Armstrong. Armstrong has been the department’s second in command since his arrival in June 2017.

Armstrong, who was assigned the position of interim marshal due to the administrative leave, then resignation of former Marshal Nancy Gardner, is one of the 23 names who Martin will consider to be the town’s next marshal.

“We’re trying to narrow it down as we speak,” Martin said Monday at the Marshal’s Office’s monthly Coffee with a Cop.

Martin said that “it will probably take us a month” to select the police department’s next chief.

“There are some really good candidates, so I can move forward with the process,” Martin said. “There’s at least four or five who I could take to the next step.”

And Armstrong, according to the town manager, is a “very good candidate for the position.”

Martin also said that he plans to “do a fairly public process” for hiring the next marshal.

“I will encourage [the public] to keep tabs in the newspaper,” Martin said. “I anticipate some sort of meet and greet.”

Martin said that he hopes that by “sometime [in May], you’ll have a new marshal.”

From 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. the final Monday of each month, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office holds Coffee with a Cop at Thanks a Latte, located at 348 S. Main St. in Camp Verde.

