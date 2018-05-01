Obituary: Wanda Stange 1929-2018

Wanda Stange of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away after a short illness March 27, 2018, at Valley View Care.



Wanda was born July 17, 1929, to John and Hettie Ellett in Champaign, Illinois. She was married to LeRoy Miller, an ordained Lutheran minister, until his death in 1974.



Wanda and LeRoy had three sons, William, Robert and Philip, all of whom survive her.





After many years of being a mother and the minister’s wife, Wanda went to work in retail and later became a licensed nursing home administrator. She moved to the Verde Valley and was married to Raymond Stange of Clarkdale, who preceded her in death in 2016. She was always active in her church, and served several terms as president of the congregation.



In addition to her three sons, Wanda is survived by her daughter-in-law, Kathy (Philip’s wife); her son-in-law, Ben (William’s husband); her grandchildren, Jonathan, Karen, Theresa, Tonya and Tim; as well as a host of other family and friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.



A memorial service will be held at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive, Clarkdale, on Saturday, May 19, at 11 a.m., with a reception following. Memorials preferred to Spirit of Joy or Hospice of the Pines.







Information provided by survivors.