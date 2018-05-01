VERDE VALLEY EDUCATOR OF THE WEEK: Sandy Behlow

COTTONWOOD – Sandy Behlow says it was “early in life” that she realized she wanted to become a teacher.

“I love children and I love to be a part of planting the seeds of knowledge that can grow children into inquisitive, lifelong learners,” says Behlow, a second grade teacher at Mountain View Preparatory in Cottonwood.

It’s been 19 years since Behlow began her career in the classroom, the past five years at MVP.

“I love the challenge of inspiring students both academically and personally,” Behlow says. “I love to see the world through the eyes of a child. My students constantly surprise me and remind me how much a teacher matters.”

Though there is “no other job” that Behlow “would rather do,” she’s not a fan of the “lack of support and respect all educators receive from government officials.”

Despite the economic issues in the field of education, Behlow says that teaching “is my life and anything else would be just a job.”

TEACHING STYLE

“I love to teach through inquiry-based learning using the International Baccalaureate themes to cover the curriculum. My students learn how to problem-solve through perseverance and inquiry,” Behlow says. “They are encouraged to be creative and independent in these inquiries. My class is made up of open-minded, reflective, and caring thinkers who love to tackle real-world problems on a global level.”

NOTABLE

Mountain View Preparatory Principal Stephanie Jones says that Behlow “always makes learning fun for her students.

“She has an endless amount of enthusiasm and energy and puts her all into each of her students,” Jones says. “Sandy uses her creativity and resourcefulness to engage students in learning.”

QUOTABLE

“The most important part of teaching children is to build meaningful relationships with each child in my classroom.

“Once that trust and love are built, I can teach them with ease and enjoyment for the rest of the year.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Behlow was born and raised in Cottonwood and Clarkdale. “I went through the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, kindergarten through eighth grade. I then graduated from Mingus Union High School. I have taught all 19 years in COCSD; what an honor.