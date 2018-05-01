Yavapai College expects 70 to walk for graduation

CLARKDALE – About 70 graduates are expected to attend Friday’s commencement at Yavapai College’s Verde Campus, said the college’s Marketing Specialist Tim Diesch.

The ceremony, held at 6 p.m. May 4 at Verde’s Mabery Pavilion, will include speeches by Faculty Senate President Dr. Matt Pearcy and by student speaker Nichole Carabin.

Carabin, who will receive her Associate of Arts Degree from the college, plans to transfer to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Diesch said.

Entertainment will include a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner by Wesley Traver, as well as the song Awaken the Music, composed by Greg Gilpin and performed by the college’s Men’s Ensemble.

For the graduates

For anyone interested in professional photographs of their graduation experience, Grad Images will be provide a photographer to capture images of each graduate.

For more information, call 822-628-4509.

For the guests

Yavapai College has announced that seating for guests during graduation is on a first-come first-served basis, as Mabery Pavilion can seat about four guests per graduate.

Anyone who requires accommodations for disability should inform college staff during the one-hour commencement rehearsal, which is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The purpose of the rehearsal is so graduates will know where to report, where to sit, and what to do for the processional and recessional.

The Mabery Pavilion at Yavapai College’s Verde Campus is located at 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale.

