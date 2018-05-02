ADOT: Tentative Construction for the Village

Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has recently released the tentative five-year construction program for 2019 – 2023. Favorably, it includes some important improvements for our area.

The construction program identifies two tentative projects:

• The first is for Fiscal Year 2020 and is related to “Pavement Rehabilitation” beginning at Milepost 299, which is about the north side of the I-17 overpass and proceeding northward for six miles. This project is budgeted at $3,882,000.

• Additionally, ADOT plans “Bridge Rehabilitation” activity for the I-17 and SR 179 Overpass for Fiscal Years 2021 and 2023. This project is budgeted for $500,000 in 2021 and $1,000,000 in 2023.

Importantly this is the “tentative plan” and will not be finalized until after June 5th. Public review and comment is open until 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 5th. ADOT welcomes feedback via an online form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G6DNQVG, by email at fiveyearconstructionprogram@azdot.gov and by phone at 855.712.8530. The final public hearing on the 2019 – 2023 Five-Year Plan will be May 18th in the ADOT Administration Building Auditorium, 206 S. 17th Ave., Phoenix.

The complete ADOT tentative state-wide plan can be studied and downloaded here - https://www.azdot.gov/planning/transportation-programming/tentative-program