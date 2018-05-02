Artist Portrait: Firuse Stalcup

Big things come in small packages and Firuse Stalcup is living proof. Her story is quite amazing and unfolds in several countries with twists and turns. Firuse grew up in a talented and prestigious family in Iran and graduated at 15 before re-locating to Austria where she needed to learn new languages, especially German. She attended university to study Chemistry, studied in Sweden, married a young mathematician and received numerous scholarships and honors en route to her Master's degree in Engineering.

This led to a huge job with the Atomic Energy Commission which interrupted her Ph.D. work in Vienna but led her ultimately to the US and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute in Mass. where she married her colleague Marv (with 5 children of his own). The couple has been together 40 years and in Sedona for 20. Firuse's daughter is a physician in Vienna where she visits often.

In Falmouth, Mass. for 15 years Firuse raised her new family, founded and operated a school and worked with Harvard educators and mentors. In a restored old house, the kids and Firuse began to paint and do ceramics and her artistic life began to blossom even while she took to the high seas with Marv on research trips. “When I look back I cannot believe what I was doing and in only 24 hours a day!” This was a totally enriching and satisfying time and led to further experimentation in art. “I loved the kids and my time with them was some of my happiest.”

Today Firuse lives in a hand-hewn adobe house she and Marv built with original tile work, sculpture and a huge art studio where she discovered paper clay ceramics which has intrigued her for years. “I love working in clay; I never stop learning from its complexities.” An experimenter and researcher by nature, Firuse can draw and paint in several mediums and has won prizes and recognition for her work. She has recently turned to fabric fine art, making shirts and dresses with hand-painted designs of great beauty. Firuse is active with Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS) as treasurer, newsletter editor and member of several Village critique groups. You’ll want to see more of her work; it’s on exhibit at the Canyon Mesa Clubhouse, 500 Jacks Canyon Road, open to the public 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily through the end of June.