Don’t miss 5th annual Village Community Barbecue May 12

The fifth annual Village of Oak Creek Community Barbecue will be held Saturday, May 12, noon to 4 p.m., at Kiwanis Park on Bell Rock Blvd.

The event will continue the tradition of celebrating friendship, family, and community. This event is free and open to all community members, their friends, family and employees. Everyone is encouraged to join us for free food, music and fun.

Organizers Omar Kenney of Bay Equity Home Loans, Andrew Bailor of State Farm and Damian Bruno and Danielle Giann of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are excited to continue this Sedona Village tradition. As in previous years, barbecue fare, drinks and snacks will be provided along with ice cream from Walter’s Hotdogs and Ice Cream in the Village.

Over the years, the event organizers have made significant efforts to include community stakeholders, and are proud to, once again, host a variety of non-profit organizations, including: The Sedona Humane Society, The Rotary Club of Sedona Village, Yavapai Food Council, the Arizona Youth Soccer Organization and more!

The Sedona Humane Society will be bringing their Sedona Humane Society Adoption RV! At last year’s event, three animals were adopted to new homes.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village will sign up children, 5 and younger, for their Imagination Library Free Book Program. Children registered in the program receive an age-appropriate book every month in the mail from the Imagination Library collection. Finally, the Yavapai Food Neighbors Project will sign up new donors and coordinators for the GREEN BAG program, which fights to keep our local Sedona Area Food Banks filled. The Village community has consistently been the largest contributor of GREEN BAGS in the Verde Valley, a designation we are proud to continue.

Event organizders look forward to seeing friends, old and new, to celebrate friendship, family and community, and the opportunity to visit with neighbors while enjoying free food, music, fun and more.

Those who want to attend are encouraged to visit Oak Creek Community Barbecue Facebook page to RSVP, share or like the event and add a comment or post photos from previous years.



For further information about the barbecue, please visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2105536933012117/

Remember: Saturday, May 12th, noon to 4 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, on Bell Rock Blvd. in the Village of Oak Creek.