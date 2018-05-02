Internationally known chef, Alamelu Vairavan, holds class at Dunnery

Over the years, Alamelu Vairavan has developed a passion for cooking and sharing foods with family and friends. She also developed a passion for educating the public about the use of spices and legumes.

Always emphasizing the ease of preparation and healthy value of her recipes, Alamelu has published several books on South Indian cooking that have been well received throughout the world.

Her most recent book, entitled Healthful Indian Flavors with Alamelu (2016, Hippocrene Books, NY), contains recipes featured on the first three seasons of her popular PBS cooking series, as well as favorites from her previously published cookbooks.

The complete list and much more information about her presentations, including Cooking with Julia Child, as well as her many prestigious awards, including one from the James Beard Foundation, can be found at http://www.curryonwheels.com/about-alamelu/.

Suzie Dunn, as a registered dietitian, was fortunate to assist Alamelu with her first publication, Art of South Indian Cooking (1997; Hippocrene Books, NY). Alamelu and Suzie met while working in long-term care and the bond has only grown stronger since then.

After several tries and Suzie’s 2017-18 mission to South India, Jeff and Suzie Dunn (The Dunnery) were able to bring Alamelu and her best fan, husband Professor KV Vairavan, to Sedona for a delightful evening of instruction and hospitality with friends.

Menu: Spinach Yogurt Dip

Seasoned Cashews

Tuna Masala*

Pappads (Indian tortillas with black pepper) & flat bread

Barbequed Chile Pork (Suzie purchased in Singapore)

Lamb Kulambu-leg of lamb slow-cooked in onion-tomato based sauce

Cabbage with Ginger and Coconut*

Cauliflower Rice with Cashews*

Passayam-roasted tapioca custard with cashews and cardamom

*Recipe demonstration

Wines Supplied and

Enjoyed by Guests

Chloe Pinot Grigio 2016 (Valdadige D.O.C. Italy)

Fadeaway Pinot Noir 2013 (Monterey County)

Estancia Pinot Noir 2016 (Monterey County)

Estate Pinot Noir 2015 Classic (Claiborne & Churchill, Edna Valley)

Estate Dry Riesling 2012 (Claiborne & Churchill, Edna Valley)

Castoro Cellars Reserve Pinot Noir 2015 (Blind Faith Vineyard Paso Robles)

Black Oak Chardonnay 2016 (California)

Tarima Hill Spanish Red Blend

Bogle Vineyards Essential Red 2015 (California)

Our guests gave rave reviews to every course. Roasting the basic spices fennel and cumin seeds along with black mustard seed and perhaps urad dal (a tiny blond colored legume) seem to be the “aha” to South Indian cooking.The flavors given off by fresh onion, garlic, ginger, coriander and unsweetened coconut change ordinary, and often disliked, vegetables (lima beans, black-eyed peas, Brussel sprouts) into “dishes made in heaven!”

Many thanks go to the Vairavans and our guests for a memorable evening.

To your Health and Happiness, Jeff and Suzie at the Dunnery