May library calendar packed with activities

People and Plants from the Land of the Colorful Corn May 3, 1:30 to 3 p.m., community room at SPL presented by Phyllis Hogan, owner of the Winter Sun Trading Company in Flagstaff. Phyllis, a practicing Southwest herbalist for 25 years, will discuss organic southwest herbs and tinctures and their traditional uses.

Vintage Arizona: The Growth, Death, and Rebirth of a Local Wine Industry May 5, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Church of the Nazarene in the Village of Oak Creek presented by Erik Berg. The history of winemaking in Arizona dates back some 200 years. However, the modern winemaking boom did not begin until the 1980s.

Now, there are over 50 wineries across the state, with more starting every year.

This presentation traces the story of Arizona winemaking, covering topics such as pioneering efforts using wild grapes, Mesa’s forgotten 19th century wine industry, the illegal raisin wineries of the Great Depression, and the unlikely band of aspiring winemakers that led the modern rebirth of Arizona wine.

“How I Wrote My Book” Writing Workshop May 12, 2 to 3:30 p.m., community room at SPL. Author Ilana Maletz will discuss her writing process and research methods. Librarian Cheryl Yeatts will provide an overview of research tools available at the Library. Ilana’s book will be for sale following the workshop. Cost of book is $11, cash or checks only.

Tour of Special Collections and Archives May 16, 10:30 a.m. to noon, NAU’s Cline Library in Flagstaff. Learn about the treasures found in Cline Library’s special collections and archives, including letters, diaries, vintage photographs, and maps. Preregistration is required for this free tour. Register online through the Library’s events calendar or call the Library. Please register no later than Friday, May 11. Transportation to Flagstaff will not be provided.

Read Around Sedona will take place at various locations featuring Cha’risa’s Gift written by local author Ilana Maletz.

As part of our community-reading project, the Library will be collecting donations of new personal hygiene items for the Hopi Outreach Program. Please leave your donations at the main library or the Village library.

For more information, please contact Sophia Zarifis-Russell, 928-282-7714, ext. 114, or Cheryl Yeatts, 928-284-1603. Thank you for supporting Read Around Sedona.