Meet your Big Park Council Rep: Richard Forrest

Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: Residential (RAM), Business (BOA), or Educational Institution (EIM)?

I represent the Firecliff community of homes. Firecliff is a residential community located in the Village of Oak Creek which includes custom homes, a gated collection of homes, and seventy-nine single family villas. It is located in the midst of tree-lined washes and phenomenal views of Bell Rock and Courthouse. The recreation area includes a pool, barbeque facilities, cabana, and a bath house.

Current/Past Officers and Committee/Project Chairs, describe your title and responsibilities. What have been your most interesting challenges and successes with the Council?

I am new to the community and to BPRCC so I have yet to hold any positions with the Council. I plan to follow my interests in the future and participate in at least one project committee for starters.

Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time?

I am a retired business consultant with over 25 years of experience. I keep busy with a position as Treasurer on the Firecliff HOA Board of Directors and have three homes in the Village, 1 residence and two rentals

How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here?

My wife and I have owned in VOC for a total of 3 years but have lived here full time for two years. We are transplants from California and are happy to be in such a lovely place. Also glad to be out of the traffic (joking). It seems VOC and City of Sedona haven’t figured out that tourists don't like traffic anymore than residents do.

What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements?

We're here because we love hiking, biking, photography, working around the house and living in a Village atmosphere. Love talking to folks in the many coffee shops in the area and meeting folks on the trail.

My wife volunteers at the Sedona Heritage Museum and loves learning about Sedona and sharing the story with visitors. Currently, I spend some of my time contributing to our HOA and working hard to add value to the Firecliff community.

What is one of your proudest accomplishments and/or one of your most memorable experiences?

I had the rare opportunity to work in the organizational management industry which enabled me to work with many companies and assist them with some of their biggest challenges with regard to strategy, change management and training.

I also had the pleasure of doing my graduate work under Peter Drucker considered the Father of Modern Management. As a management consultant, educator, and author, he was a leader in the creation and development of management education, strategy and the concept of MBO's (Management by Objectives). He has also written more books on Management than any other expert in his field. I had the honor of taking all of his courses prior to his retirement.

I am now in the process of designing my “3rd Act,” charting out my retirement with an eye towards new memorable experiences and looking forward to additional energizing accomplishments.

What has been your favorite or most valued work experience? Has the Council provided an opportunity for you to use your expertise?

The Council provides many opportunities to put my experiences to work and I'm looking for a "good-fit" to begin contributing more to my community.