In a Pickle? Try something fun, healthy with Pickleball

Do you find yourself in a pickle about how to follow through on a new year’s resolution to exercise more in 2018? If so, don’t sweat it. On second thought, do sweat it by playing the fastest growing and weirdest named sport in America and elsewhere: Pickleball. Or if you’re up for even more exercise, try your hand at one of the oldest sports: Tennis.

Maybe you think that expensive membership fees are not in your exercise budget for this year. Have no fear. The nonprofit Village of Oak Association (VOCA) has a deal that even the most frugally minded will have a hard time passing up. In 2016, the VOCA board invested in two state-of-the-art post-tension concrete courts. As someone who hit the tennis ball on the old courts for over a decade, I can’t tell you what a joy it is to play on this new surface.

Here are some fun sports you can enjoy and get good exercise in the process at the VOCA Courts:



Pickleball is played on a badminton-sized court with the net set to a height of 34 inches at the center. It is played with a perforated plastic ball and composite or wooden paddles about twice the size of ping-pong paddles. The game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players. In addition, the game has garnered a passionate following due to its friendly, social nature, and its multi-generation appeal.

No special apparel is needed – just something comfortable and appropriate for a court sport. Equipment is inexpensive and easily portable. The game can be played by all ages. Sign up for a free pickleball clinic on the last Thursday of each month in late afternoon. You'll find members welcoming & eager to teach you the fundamentals. Or come anytime & find out how much fun pickleball can be -- your first time playing is free.

And unless you’ve been living under a rock, you surely know all about Tennis. If you’ve been fortunate enough to catch a match featuring possibly the greatest tennis player of all time, Swiss maestro Roger Federer, you know the sport can be poetry in motion. However, for the rest of us mortals, it is simply a lot of fun that provides great exercise.

For more information contact Mike DeVault, devault.mike@gmail.com. For information on how to join tennis groups, contact John Rogers, thompson-rogers-law@usa.net.