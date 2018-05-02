Teachers Foundation to hold first annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

We Value Our Teachers Foundation will hold their first annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser at Sedona Golf Resort, 35 Ridge Trail Drive, on Tuesday, May 8th -- which is also Teacher Appreciation Day.

In addition to the golf tournament, there will be a Luncheon, Helicopter Ball Drop (win $1,000!), a Hole in One Contest (win a car!) as well as other fun contests.

Palm Springs golf instructor, Jim Dodd will be the golf pro for Tee Shots. Jim will also MC the Auction and Raffle, with 7 nights lodging in Belize as one of the items to be auctioned.

You can register online for the golf tournament as well as purchase ball drop tickets at www.wevalueourteachers.org.



With Arizona, teacher pay among the lowest in the nation, the main purpose of We Value Our Teachers Foundation, a 501(c)(3) qualifying charitable organization, is to let teachers know they are valued and help them financially by providing grocery gift card grants. You can donate grocery gift cards for teachers on their website, www.wevalueourteachers.org.