VOCA president announces election results, report

Saturday, April 21st, the Village of Oakcreek Association (VOCA) held its Annual Membership Meeting at the VOCA’s Community Center. The Board would like to thank the 9 Candidates who ran in this election.



The results of the election are and congratulations go to Dee Doyle (388 votes) and Gwen Hanna (369 votes) for a three-year term and James Kautz (363 votes) and Steve Hertel (326 votes) for a one-year term.

In my President’s report, I reviewed a financially successful year for VOCA and Oakcreek Country Club including adding a substantial amount to our capital reserves.

Many capital expenditures were necessary this past year, with major outlays for parking lot resurfacing, a new pump station, irrigation heads, upgraded security system and maintenance utility carts. HOAMCO is our HOA management services provider and their staff, headed by Deb Brewer, again provided our Association with quality service and sincere dedication to members’ needs.

Oakcreek Country Club (OCC), which is wholly owned by VOCA, but is a stand-alone entity, had a prosperous year. Heather Risk and her staff provided quality professional service to members and guests. Golf Advisor again rated OCC one of the top clubs, courses, and destinations in Arizona. On January 1st, we welcomed Robert Walton as our new golf superintendent and also in January we received 60 new state of the art EZ-GO lithium battery golf carts with GPS computer screens. The new carts have a longer battery life and will help us save on electricity costs.

VOCA has four standing committees that are the heart of the Association’s governing process: House and Grounds with its Courts Committee, Golf and Greens Committee, Finance Committee, and Architectural Review Committee. The Architectural Review Committee meets twice a month and all other committees meet once a month. The Activities Committee was successfully restarted this past year. Highlights were Volunteer Appreciation Day, the first Pancake Breakfast, Shredding, Day, Dinner and Movie Night. Special thanks to Irene Abramovich for taking up the leadership of this committee. All VOCA members are welcome to attend any of these meetings that are posted on the VOCA bulletin board and on our website, vocaonline.com.





This past year the VOCA Board set out to find a viable solution to the five-acre parcel that VOCA owns along Verde Valley School Road. This real estate has sat dormant for more than 50 years and has become a liability to the Association. We contacted realtors and interested parties to help us with this process and selected Wendy Brazel, a designer and developer, who presented a comprehensive plan to develop this strip of property into a green, environmentally friendly and sustainable community. She has met with Yavapai County Officials, the fire marshal and received positive, preliminary approval of a conceptual plan. This board is excited with Wendy’s vision and the prospect of a beneficial use of this land for the community. The next step will be public meetings for our members to review and approve the conceptual plan.



VOCA’s next Pancake Breakfast is May 12th in the Community Center Banquet Room. Menu is pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, coffee or iced tea. Cost is $7.00. Seatings are at 8, 9, or 10 a.m. Please reserve your seat and prepay by Thursday, May 10th at the VOCA office or call 928 284-1820 or email nshelley@vocaonline.com.