Obituary: Jay M. Solomon

Jay M. Solomon, 67, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on April 25, 2018.



Jay passed away due to complications of a catastrophic motor vehicle accident, doing what he enjoyed most, driving around the foothills of Sedona.





Jay was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Solomon (Hirsh), of Clarkdale, Arizona. Survivors include his sister, Mindy (Don) Beth Solomon-Olivieri; nephew, Robert Olivieri; cousin, Linda (Les) Moskowitz; and numerous cousins. Private services will be held at a later time.



Contributions may be made to Clarkdale Historical Society & Museum, 900 North 1st Street, Clarkdale, AZ 86324; and Verde Valley Humane Society, 1520 West Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.





Information provided by survivors.