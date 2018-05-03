Obituary: Jim Gresham 1947-2018

Jim Gresham met his Savior face to face on April 25, 2018, in Camp Verde, Arizona, with his wife and son by his side. Jim was a 3rd generation Arizonan born in Phoenix to Jim and Lois Gresham on Sept. 19, 1947.





Jim joined the Marines in 1965 and served two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the military in 1994 and began his own business in Phoenix. He retired again in 2009 to enjoy his family and home in Prescott. He was passionate about sharing the Gospel with anyone he met.



Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ginger; his son, Steve (Charlotte) of Camp Verde, Arizona; his daughter, Lisa (Doug) of Kamiah, Idaho; his six grandchildren, Steven (Alicia), Brett, and Andrea (AJ) of Camp Verde, Arizona, and James, Joe and Jake of Kamiah, Idaho, as well as six great-grandchildren.





A Memorial service will be held May 4 at 11 a.m., at Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Rd, Prescott, Arizona, 86301.





Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.





Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign James’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.





Information provided by survivors.