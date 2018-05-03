Obituary: Roger Duane Kerzmann 1948-2018

Roger Duane Kerzmann passed away at home on March 25, 2018. A military committal at Prescott National Cemetery was held on April 17, 2018.



Roger was born Jan. 16, 1948, to Joe and Evelyn (Allers) Kerzmann in Garrison, North Dakota. He is a graduate of Garrison High School. He was drafted into the Army and attained a rank of Sgt. E-5. He is a Vietnam Veteran.



After his military service ended, Roger moved to New Jersey, where he was a scaffold mechanic foreman with Sky Climbers Co., for 25 years.



In 2005 Roger and his family moved to Arizona, where he worked as a facilities engineer until declining health forced him into early retirement.



Roger will be deeply missed by wife, Linda; his 10 children; 19 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his six siblings.



Roger is preceded in death by his father, Joe Kerzmann Sr.; and his mother, Evelyn (Allers) Kerzmann.



