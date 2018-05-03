Obituary: Roger Duane Kerzmann 1948-2018

Roger Duane Kerzmann passed away at home on March 25, 2018. A military committal at Prescott National Cemetery was held on April 17, 2018.
Roger was born Jan. 16, 1948, to Joe and Evelyn (Allers) Kerzmann in Garrison, North Dakota. He is a graduate of Garrison High School. He was drafted into the Army and attained a rank of Sgt. E-5. He is a Vietnam Veteran.
After his military service ended, Roger moved to New Jersey, where he was a scaffold mechanic foreman with Sky Climbers Co., for 25 years.
In 2005 Roger and his family moved to Arizona, where he worked as a facilities engineer until declining health forced him into early retirement.
Roger will be deeply missed by wife, Linda; his 10 children; 19 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his six siblings.
Roger is preceded in death by his father, Joe Kerzmann Sr.; and his mother, Evelyn (Allers) Kerzmann.
Please go to www.westcottfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.