Mingus Union athletic trainer pays it forward

COTTONWOOD – Thanks to a partnership between the National Football League and Northern Arizona Healthcare, a Mingus Union graduate works as the school’s athletic trainer.

“A great arrangement,” according to Mingus Union Superintendent Penny Hargrove, Jazmine Roland’s work at the school was recently extended when a three-year commitment was a proved by the district’s governing board.

In her second year at Mingus Union, Roland is one of three certified athletic trainers employed by NAH who work at Verde Valley schools.

For Roland, who graduated from the school in 2010, about 90 percent of her time is spent at Mingus Union, the other 10 percent at Northern Arizona Healthcare performing other duties, or in meetings.

At Mingus Union, Roland helps student athletes with prevention, assessment and treatment of athletic injuries, and is also first responder for any emergencies during practices or games.

But Roland’s work is not exclusive to the school’s student athlete population, as he also works with the general student population, and with any other special needs or emergencies.

‘Unprecedented continuum of care’

It’s been 34 years since Andrea Bagnall first became a certified athletic trainer. With a resume that includes working with Olympians, as well as professional and amateur baseball players, the Sedona Red Rock High School athletic trainer said that she and the other athletic trainers who work in the partnership provide an “unprecedented continuum of care that sets a high standard.”

Bagnall said that priority as a high school’s certified athletic trainer is “injury prevention through pre-season screenings to identify any potential problems.”

“If an injury occurs, a thorough evaluation is performed with our team of trained professionals and orthopedic specialists,” she said. “It takes the entire team of healthcare professionals to give our student athletes the best care possible so they don’t complain of the old high injury as they age.”

Coming home

Born and raised in the Verde Valley, Roland said it was in high school when she first became interested in becoming an athletic trainer.

Roland completed four semesters of sports medicine at Mingus Union, taking classes from Michael Boysen, who at time was head athletic trainer and the school’s athletic director.

“He was an inspiration to so many students I remember, and still continues to be,” Roland said. “I fell in love with the idea of being integrated with athletes and the complexity of the human body. I played many sports growing up but, knew I wouldn’t compete forever. My goal was to stay involved with sports and athletics and athletic training allowed you to do that.”

Roland earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training from Metropolitan State University of Denver. In January 2017, she was hired by Verde Valley Medical Center’s EntireCare group at NAH.

“We had a few conversations about what they were looking to do, and I had expressed that I was able to witness the kind of model they were wanting to create for a program,” Roland said. Looking back, Roland said that she “still can’t believe I already achieved my goal of becoming the head athletic trainer at Mingus.”

‘Paying it forward’

Roland said that it is “so awesome to have this major goal already accomplished in such a short period of time, considering how small our community is compared to the Phoenix area.”

Her work day starts at 2 p.m., as Roland communicates with parents, coaches, teachers, counselors, and school administration “on behalf of any student that may be experiencing a situation in regards to athletics.”

Roland said that the partnership between the NFL and NAH allows her, Bagnall and her son Alex, a certified athletic trainer at Camp Verde High School, to “work well together and help each other out in times of need.”

“I look forward to continuing my work here in the Verde Valley and am dedicated to serving the community in any way I can,” Roland said. “This community has shaped me into the person I am, and giving back is my way of paying it forward, and saying thank you to the past, and inspiring the future generations to come.”

