Letter: Was Dr. Hargrove treated fairly by Mingus School Board?

Editor:

I was surprised and concerned when I read about the decision by the Mingus District School Board to publicly humiliate Dr. Penny Hargrove by placing her on a 10-day administrative leave. It is alleged in a somewhat obfuscatious statement issued by the Board, as reported in the Verde Independent, that the humiliation was in response to “serious missteps in handing of the processes” associated with the AzMERIT testing problems in April.

Ironically, on the day the School Board took this action, I had invited Dr. Hargrove to formally meet for breakfast with a group of interested citizens to discuss and answer questions about the problems she faced with the AzMERIT test.

Dr. Hargrove met and explained in detail the problems and the solutions that had been worked out surrounding the issue. She answered all of the many questions put to her from the group about the processes and the problems associated with them.

During the meeting, Dr. Hargrove never pointed a finger of blame at a member of the staff, which many in her situation would have done. She accepted full responsibility without reservation. This showed, I thought, an unusual measure of sound character and professionalism that is too often found lacking in public servants.

At the end of the almost hour-long breakfast meeting, Dr. Hargrove received a warm round of applause of appreciation from the group for meeting and responding to all of our questions. Everyone wished her well.

I doubt that anyone in the group could have possibly imagined that only a few hours later the Board would decide to publicly humiliate her by placing her on administrative leave.

In addition to my surprise, I have asked myself two questions: One is about fairness; the other about small town politics.

First, is Dr. Hargrove being treated fairly? It appears the Board has put the cart before the horse. Why is it necessary to jump to conclusions about the alleged failure of the process and a vague claim of lacking leadership before gathering all the facts? This seems to me highly unfair.

Second, are there subtle elements of small-town political scapegoatism and sexism involved in how Dr. Hargrove was treated? For example, is Dr. Hargrove being made a scapegoat for the politicians on the School Board, so they may claim in the next election that they had no responsibility for the technical breakdown and poor scores?

Moreover, would a male superintendent who pounded on the table and pointed the finger of blame at others on the staff be subjected to same type of public humiliation? My fear is the answer is “no.”

In the end, I hope the Board will see the error of its way in handling this matter. It would be healthy to turn to a positive problem solving approach and inject even greater energy into the task of supporting our students and building an even stronger Mingus Union High School.

It is far better to learn, join hands and solve a problem than it is to go in the direction taken by the Mingus Union School Board in this situation.

When life confronts you with a lemon of a problem, turn it into lemonade.

Bob Oliphant

Cottonwood