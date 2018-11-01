Mother arrested after 'passing out' from possible heroin overdose in front of daughter

CORNVILLE -- A 30-year old Cornville woman was arrested on Oct. 25 after her 9-year-old daughter found her "passed out" from a possible heroin overdose a few days earlier, according to the Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office.

According to YCSO, deputies were called to the 5900 block of East Tee Time Court in Cornville and found paramedics already treating Kaila Van Orden for a possible heroin overdose.

Van Orden was initially found “passed out” in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with her 9-year-old daughter present, said YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

“Deputies learned that (Van Orden) arrived at the E. Tee Time Court home and went inside with her daughter who later found her inside a bathroom holding a syringe.” D’Evelyn said. “(Van Orden’s) daughter told deputies she became very upset and both walked outside to get into their car.”

According to D’Evelyn, the daughter said Van Orden then fell asleep inside the car.

The daughter “did not have initial concern because she has seen this happen to her mom before following drug usage,” D’Evelyn said.

Later, the daughter could not wake up her mother which scared her, according to YCSO. She then ran back to the house and told the people inside.

According to YCSO, the two people inside were 30-year-old Rachel Fools and 33-year-old Adam Hale who are both residents of the location.

D’Evelyn said both Fools and Hale failed to wake up Van Orden and called 911.

“Medical personnel arrived and were able to revive Kaila pending transportation to the Verde Valley Medical Center,” he said.

Deputies searched Van Orden’s car and found quantities of meth and heroin, according to YCSO. They also found two syringes in her jacket before she was taken to the hospital.

The Department of Child Safety was also notified and the daughter was released to a relative.

According to YCSO, Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking were notified because of the apparent heroin overdose.

“Detectives indicated they already had information and confirmation of illegal drug sales involving Fools and Hale at this home and as a result, sought and obtained a search warrant,” D’Evelyn said.

A usable quantity of methamphetamine was found inside Fools and Hale’s bedroom along with syringes loaded up with heroin, according to YCSO.

Detectives also found additional syringes, drug packaging and scale.

According to YCSO, both Fools and Hale said they did not know Van Orden used narcotics inside their home.

Both Fools and Hale were arrested and booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia where they were released pending further court action, according to YCSO.

After Van Orden was released from the hospital, she was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on possession of controlled substance, endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, according to YCSO.

She is currently being held without bond.

