Obituary: Nancy Louise Dennis Cummins 1957 - 2018

Our beloved and cherished Matriarch, Nancy Louise Dennis Cummins, 61, born in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 4, 1957, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Oct. 24, 2018.





Nancy was a resident of Camp Verde, Arizona, where she lived with and cared for her mother, Carmen Dennis, and her son, Bo Hickey. Nancy loved to bake, spend time in her beautiful backyard and watch her six grandchildren grow. She was a loving and caring woman who greatly enjoyed hosting parties and spending quality time with loved ones.

She is survived by her Mother, and her Children; her daughter, Allison and son-in-law, Jeramy Fowler and her granddaughters, Alondra, Aurora and Amelia; her son, Bo Hickey; her daughter, Jackyln and son-in-law, Michael Lopez, and her grandsons, Josiah, Jaxon and Justus.



Nancy's funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, 11 a.m., at Calvary Chapel Camp Verde. A celebration of her life will be immediately following at the home of Nancy, Bo and Carmen.





Please share condolences or send flowers to Bueler Funeral Home of Camp Verde or at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.