Ortiz wins Arizona Cardinals coach of the week award

Mingus Union football head coach Robert Ortiz received a treat on Wednesday as he was selected as the Arizona Cardinals and Wells Fargo “High School Coach-of-the-Week.”

The winners are selected by a panel consisting of Cardinals Senior Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters, former high school football coach Kelly Epley, NBC 12 News sports anchors Bruce Cooper and Tresa Tudrick, high school play-by-play announcer Michael Carotenuto, and Arizona Republic/azcentral.com reporter Richard Obert.

“Honestly I think it’s an honor and a privilege I don’t even know how you get something like that, but somebody’s got to nominate you or something,” Ortiz said. “I’m really not that guy, I just try to do what I think is the right thing and coach football the best that I can and for our boys. Honestly I just think it’s an honor and privilege to be recognized for the amount of work that puts in but that doesn’t take away from other coaches through out the state of Arizona that do the exact same thing that I do or try to but I think it’s a very good honor to get.”

The COW winners get a certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Cardinals President Michael Bidwill and Head Coach Steve Wilks. Also Cardinals Cheerleaders and Cardinals team mascot Big Red present the school with $2,000 to support its football program on behalf of Cardinals Charities.