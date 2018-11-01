Thrilling times in Clarkdale (with video)

Zombies take over Clarkdale on Wednesday night as Clarkdale Police join on the fun. A bus full of zombies were last seen leaving for Uptown Sedona Wednesday night for a 6 p.m. Halloween performance. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Photo by Vyto Starinskas.

Zombies take over Clarkdale on Wednesday night as Clarkdale Police join on the fun. A bus full of zombies were last seen leaving for Uptown Sedona Wednesday night for a 6 p.m. Halloween performance. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas

  • Originally Published: November 1, 2018 11:38 a.m.

    • Post by verdenews.

    Verde Independent by verdenews

    Related Stories

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.