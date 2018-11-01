Woman involved in Camp Verde murder pleads guilty

CAMP VERDE – A 30-year-old Camp Verde woman pleaded guilty Monday on felony charges relating to her involvement in a 2016 Camp Verde homicide.

Jill Buckley was in tears Monday when she pleaded guilty to felony charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence and one misdemeanor charge of false reporting to a law enforcement agency. She also pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to her plea agreement, Buckley faces at least six years in prison on these charges.

Buckley’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Buckley’s codefendant, Levi Jones, 29, also appeared in court Monday. His case was continued until Monday, Dec. 3, after his former attorney, Tony Gonzales, withdrew from the case.

According to case minutes, Gonzales told the court he could not “ethically counsel the defendant regarding the plea offer.”

Jones and Buckley were arrested in October 2016 after a shooting at a Camp Verde Circle K resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man. Jones is facing charges for one count of first-degree murder as well as several counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon.

According to earlier reporting by The Verde Independent/Camp Verde Bugle, Jones and Buckley approached “Kyle” John Warren Silva and another woman in the parking lot of the Circle K. They all knew each other.

Buckley and the other woman began fighting and Jones ended up fatally shooting Silva.

According to court documents, Buckley hindered with the prosecution of Jones and submitted a false police report.

Silva’s mother, Shelly Watson said in a previous interview that her son’s death rocked the community.

“This devastated my entire family,” she said. “He was bigger than life … he was loud and had a laugh that would make you crazy.”

A former wildland firefighter, Silva had two children. His fiance, Katrina Faust, said he loved the mountains and camping.

“He was taken too soon,” she said. “I don’t think I could have found anyone who loved my kids the way he loved them or me.”

Jones’ current plea agreement proposed by the state gives Jones a sentence range between 40 and 60 years. If Jones were to refuse a plea agreement, go to trial and be found guilty, he could face a maximum life sentence in prison plus 122 years.

Jones also faces additional charges in a murder-for-hire plot. According to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release, Jones conspired to commit first-degree murder of Buckley, while in custody at the Camp Verde Detention Center between May and June of 2017.

