Heart triumphs greed: Thief can't steal Habitat for Humanity's spirit

COTTONWOOD -- The Grinch may have escaped capture after stealing tools used to build homes by Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity in Cottonwood six weeks ago.

But the people of Cottonwood have opened their hearts to replace the stolen tools - so Habitat can get back to helping elderly, veterans and low-income people in the Verde Valley.

There were 32 donations that raised more than $10,500 to replace the stolen power tools, Tania Simms, executive director of the Verde Valley Habitat of Humanity, told a gathering of staff, volunteers and donors Thursday morning.

“We have immense appreciation to our community,” Simms explained. “We have a wonderful community.” She was also dedicating a new space for volunteer construction workers. The new tools were laiandt on a table ande later purchased with the recent donations. Extra security has been installed to protect them.

Power tools and a generator worth betweem $6,000 to $8,000 were stolen during a weekend heist at the Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity in September. A security video captured the shadowy image of a lanky thief slinking away with a generator on a cart through the Habitat work yard and out through a gate.

The stolen tools were used by volunteers for ongoing home-building projects.

Habitat for Humanity has two such projects coming up – a triplex in Sedona and a single-family home in Rimrock.

There were applications for 14 critical-care home projects interrupted when the thefts occurred, according to Simms, but now they can resume.

“For a couple of months, we were not really able to do much of anything,” Simms told the gathering.

“We owe a huge thank-you to the community for stepping up.”

There have not been any more incidents of problems since the thefts of the power tools on Sept. 15, explained Cindy Kofile, Director of Donor Relations at Habitat.

She said the non-profit organization has increased security on their Cottonwood property.

The incident in which the $6,000 in tools were stolen occurred early on a Saturday by a single man who is still unidentified, said Kofile.

Habitat security cameras caught the thief hauling tools and a generator in the dawn hours through the Habitat property. But the vehicle was parked outside the property and not videotaped.

The Cottonwood Police Department is investigating the theft, but has not come up with any suspects.

Simms specifically thanked donors: Big Chino Valley Pumped Storage, Mountain View United Methodist Church, Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce Winery 101, Verde Santa Fe/La Privada Homeowner and Professional Asset Management of NM !nc

"Please contact the Cottonwood Police Dept. at 928-649-1397 or Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity at (928) 649-6788, with any information that will help catch this individual,” Simms said in a press release.

Donations to help replace power tools, a generator, or cash can be made through the VVHFH website at https://vvhabitat.networkforgood.com/.

“Thank you for the many donors who made a contribution to replace the stolen tools and many more,” Simms said to the gathering Wednesday, “We’ll have the opportunity to buy more that we need.”

“Sometimes bad things happen to make good things happen,” Simms said afterward.