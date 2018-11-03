Letter: Pedestrian/bike bridge from 10th Street across South Bitter Creek to Mountain Gate the most pressing need to Clarkdale

Editor:

In her October 21 letter to the Verde Independent regarding Proposition 445, Jai Hurst informs us Clarkdale received an average of $299,434 annually in Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF) monies during the last decade. That may be a fact, but it is not the whole story.

While some claim HURF has failed to increase enough due to more fuel-efficient vehicles and fewer miles driven, Clarkdale’s HURF revenue has been far from static. Town budgets show that fuel tax revenue rose from $255,000 in FY2011-12 to $350,159 in FY2017-18, a 37 percent increase.

But HURF is more than fuel tax revenue.

In Clarkdale’s FY2018-19 budget, the estimated Total Highway User Revenue is $529,196—$367,897 fuel tax revenue, plus $153,699, which is a portion of the annual AZ motor vehicle license tax revenue that previously went into the town’s General Fund for other expenditures.

Major road projects in Clarkdale are typically paid for with grants. Federal grants totaling $731,510 will fund resurfacing of a .75 mile segment of Broadway south of Main, along with curbs and a sidewalk on the east side. But grants don’t pay for residential street maintenance.

So now the town wants a $6 million fix from property owners to fund what the town’s primary funding sources have not sustained, while its potentially lucrative historic business district continues to decline. Where are our neighborhood barber/hairdresser/dentist/etc., and the hotel and theater that held such promise?

Of course, even if there were more businesses of interest, residents of Mountain Gate, the fastest-growing ‘community’ in Clarkdale, could not access them without a motor vehicle.

Before street repairs, I suggest building a landmark pedestrian/bike bridge that extends 10th Street across South Bitter Creek to Mountain Gate.

Is there a grant for that?

David Perrell

Clarkdale