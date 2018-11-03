Letters: Please vote yes on Prop. 445, the Clarkdale Road repair bond

Editor:

For 10 years the Arizona State Legislature “swept” money collected for municipal streets in Arizona to pay other statewide expenses. In fiscal year 2018 alone, $90,000 was taken from the Town of Clarkdale that would have been used to maintain our roads.

To complicate this, the primary fund that supplies money for city and town streets, the State gas tax, has not been updated since 1991, when that tax was set at 18.4¢ per gallon. Only 6 other states have lower gas taxes. This is inadequate to meet today’s needs for two reasons.

First, the tax is collected on a per gallon basis, and cars have been getting higher and higher mileage, meaning lower and lower tax payments, since 1991. Many cars on the road now get over 40 miles per gallon, but they damage our streets and highways just the same as a car that gets 20 mpg while they pay half as much to maintain those roads!

Second, the tax rate has not been adjusted for current economic conditions since 1991, yet the per-mile cost of street repairs and maintenance has skyrocketed in that same period. Imagine how well you could maintain your home’s roof today if you only had the money needed for repairs in 1991!

Once again, the Legislature has failed to live up to its responsibility to keep taxes current and adequate, and our streets have suffered the consequences. The only practical path left to repairing the damage done over the last 10 years is a general obligation (property tax) bond that will allow us to get roads back where they need to be and maintain them in the future. Without the funds collected by this bond, our streets will continue to deteriorate and the costs of repairs will continue to climb. There is no magic source of money. We, as the stewards of our Town, must step up and do what the Legislature has refused to do.

Please vote YES on Proposition 445, the Clarkdale Road repair bond.



Doug Von Gausig

Mayor

Town of Clarkdale