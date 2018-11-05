The Green Bag Project helps end hunger in Verde Valley

With the closing of Yavapai Food Council, the oversight organization that brought the program to Arizona came together to support the continuation of the national food collection program.

A new organization has been formed under the name, Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project also known as the “Green Bag Project” and will partner with the national Neighborhood Food Project to benefit all Verde Valley communities.

The new oversight committee of the Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project consists of local community leaders who have been involved in the program in the past.

The committee will oversee the bi-monthly collections in the Verde Valley.

Thus the 32nd consecutive green bag collection in the Verde Valley came off without a hitch October 13th. The Village of Oak Creek and surrounding communities, including Sedona and Cottonwood, gathered hundreds of pounds of food for several local emergency food providers. The next green bag collection will be Dec. 8th.

Since 2013, volunteers called ‘Neighborhood Coordinators’ gather green bags filled with food donations and deliver them to food collection sites in the Village of Oak Creek, Sedona and Cottonwood. At those sites, volunteers sort the donated food and give the food to local emergency food providers, who in turn feed the hungry throughout Verde Valley.

“The transition of leadership from Yavapai Food Council to the Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project has not disrupted the collections,” said Nicole Davis, Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project co-chair. She added, “Green bag donors continue to donate generously while the urgent need for support by organizations like Sedona Community Food Bank continues to remain high. Currently more than 1,000 local citizens participate throughout the Verde Valley six times a year. Each donor makes a huge positive impact on the task of feeding the hungry valley wide.”

For more information and to help out, email vv.greenbagproject@gmail.com