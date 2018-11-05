Know your Village Library – a valuable, convenient resource

Sedona Public Library in the Village is a unique library with an interesting history. If you’ve been a resident of the Village for a while, you may remember when library materials were returned to a box at Weber’s IGA.

That changed in 2005 when former library director David Keeber and a committee of Village residents, concerned about traffic issues with the Highway 179 improvement project, requested funding from the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and the Yavapai Library District to open a library service center in the VOC.

Residents of the Village also generously donated funds to support the project.

Sedona Public Library opened SPL in the Village (originally called the Village Service Center) at 56 W. Cortez Drive in December 2005. The facility was 450 square feet, with three public access computers, one staff person, and five library volunteers.

Today, the service center, located in Bell Rock Plaza, operates in 1,100 square feet of space. I am pleased to announce that we recently renewed our lease at our current location for three more years. As we have moved to larger facilities over time, library services in the Village have expanded as well and now include the following:

• Item pickup. Place holds on library materials from the convenience of your computer at home and have them delivered to the Village location for easy pickup.

• Item drop-off. No need to drive to West Sedona to return library items. You may return any items from the Yavapai Library Network to the 24/7 book drop boxes conveniently located outside the library.

• Computers available

• Free Wi-Fi available during operating hours

• Printing from desktop computers

• Community book discussions at Sedona Winds

• Assistance with downloading e-books; call to schedule an appointment.

• Monthly Arizona Humanities programs at the Church of the Nazarene in VOC

Since opening in 2005, SPL-V has proven to be a valuable and convenient resource for the community. Virginia Volkman, Director of Sedona Public Library, shared the following statistics for SPL-V in the annual report for the 2018 fiscal year:

• 32,478 library items were checked out.

• 189 new library cards were issued.

• 22,964 people visited the Village library.

• 19 programs were offered, with an attendance of 667.

• 3,060 Internet computer sessions were recorded.

Sedona Public Library in the Village is at Suite 51A in Bell Rock Plaza. Library hours in the Village are Tuesday through Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.