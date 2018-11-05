The Music in the House presents Devin Angelet and Yarrow

The Music in the House performance series is hosting its third concert of the 2018/2019 season at the Sedona Hub, a return double show of Devin Angelet and indie folk trio Yarrow, Friday, November 9th at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Tickets are $10 at the door.

With exuberance and spirit, singer-songwriter Devin Angelet showcases her broad creativity and flexibility in a unique blend of jazz, hip hop, pop, and more. Devin wows audiences with her throwback-style, unique Beatles’ interpretations, and jazz revivalist style, sharing a “whole lotta fun” and always coming from the heart.

If You Go ... • When: Friday, November 9th, 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm) • Where: The Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Rd, next to the Skate Park) • How Much: $10 at the door The show is suitable for the entire family. • More Info: Call Larry and Leslie Latour at Music in The House, 207-907-9365, or email lchwhiteiam@yahoo.com

Whether singing her original songs or covering gems from the century past, Devin Angelet gives each performance a genuinely refreshing nuance, just her own. She invites her listeners to discover the incandescent joy which adorns each moment, mysterious and spontaneous, encouraging them to make themselves and their world a better place; to grow in compassion, to see the beauty inside and out, to unite, and to dare to love everyone, now. Devin will be accompanied by guitarist J.R. Robusto and drummer Caleb Wright.

Throughout her young life Devin Angelet was surrounded by music. She heard her father sing and play the guitar, bringing jazz and the Beatles to life. She and her mom listened to Barbra Streisand and Luther Vandross and learned how music could move the listener to laughter, to tears, and most importantly, to keep on going. In high school she sang and played percussion, winning the national John Philip Sousa Award for percussion and the National School Choral Award as vocalist. She is currently collaborating with artists world-wide in the ground-breaking, international song-writing community wikiloops.com.

Yarrow is the trio of Sedona artists Patty and Tom Hoisch and Patricia Fonseca, outstanding musicians who share the desire to push musical boundaries. Formed in 2011, the band takes it’s name from the uplifting and healing herb Yarrow. Mixing the electric cello and djembe with guitar, vocal harmonies and poetic lyrics, these wonderful musicians offer original songs and familiar favorites with a twist of the unexpected.

The Sedona Hub is a City of Sedona-managed live performing arts venue offering performance and rehearsal space to those whose passion it is to entertain and hone their skills as live artists.

