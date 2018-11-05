A sign of the times? Strong interest in Sedona Vista Village master sign program

Sedona Vista Village Mall is not only getting a new makeover and new tenants, but it’s also getting new signs so you know the names of new businesses and restaurants coming soon and where to find them.



While “directional signage” at an existing 30-year old plus mall might seem dull and routine to most people, it has been anything but that. Based on the turnout at October’s meeting of Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, signs are a big deal, to the extent that some residents were standing outside Sedona District Fire Station #3 with placards protesting the proposed signage.



Issues for some in attendance included concerns over appearance, size and number of signs. For others, preserving our community’s dark sky designation was of paramount importance.

The good news is the new signage will be ‘dark sky compliant.’ What that means is the lighting within or behind the new signage will comply with the Yavapai County Dark Sky Ordinance that is based on the International Dark Sky Association (IDSA) for lighting that minimizes light pollution. Living in the Sedona area we like to see the Milky Way, not just the moon.

On the IDSA website Big Park/Village of Oak Creek is number two on their list of communities certified IDA International Dark Sky Community.

To better assist residents with a visualization of the new signage, Marty Aronson, the owner of Sedona Vista Village, delivered a power point presentation during the October BPRCC meeting.

Aronson showed how the proposed new signage would appear street side and on the buildings. Also, he explained why the sign program for the newly remodeled mall is called a Master Sign Program.



A Master Sign Program (MSP) is a comprehensive signage scheme that provides a consistent theme for multi-tenant buildings or a shopping mall. Since Yavapai County’s existing Sign Ordinance does not specifically address shopping centers of this size, officials at Yavapai County Development Services specifically asked Mr. Aronson to create an MSP for the remodeled Mall.

Principal goals of an MSP are to project quality, uniform and aesthetically pleasing signage throughout a shopping center. Prior to the MSP, signage at the mall was highly individualized, not in compliance with current Yavapai Signage Ordinance for size or appearance due to years of sign variance approvals, and not in compliance with our Dark Sky Community designation.

As an added aesthetic enhancement to the mall signage, Mr. Aronson engaged the services of an architect to create artistic rusted, rustic steel highlights to compliment the overall appearance of the signs evident in his exhibits. By the end of Mr. Aronson’s presentation, and after answering questions from residents at the meeting, the Big Park Council voted in favor of the Master Sign Program by a large and overwhelming majority.



On Oct. 18, the Master Sign program was unanimously recommended by the Yavapai County Planning and Zoning Commission to advance to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors for a final vote of approval.