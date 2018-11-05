Villager father and son win National Footgolf Championship

Meet the champion Karuzas. Covered by the Golf Channel from August 28-30, Village residents Carson Karuzas and Darrin Karuzas successfully defended their 2017 Footgolf Championship against more than 100 participants from all over the world.

Carson plays AYSO soccer and last year played football, basketball and soccer for Sedona Junior Red Rock High School.

He maintains straight A’s and was recently inducted into the National Junior Honor Society. Darrin, the former principal of Sedona Red Rock High School, said

“Footgolf is something I have worked on very diligently for nearly a year.” Karuzas praised Roberto and Laura Balestrini of the American Footgolf League (AFGL) for growing the sport and providing amazing opportunities for both competitive and recreational players.

As a result of winning the National Championship, Darrin earns a spot on the USA World Cup Team in Morocco in December of 2018.

He will also have the honor of representing the USA vs The UK in Wales in September of 2019 at the prestigious Celtic Manor, which hosted the 2010 Ryder Cup.

Darrin and Carson can often be found practicing at Canyon Mesa Golf Club. I had an opportunity to observe this fun sport, which had participants from age 7 to 80, that evening.

“One of the most rewarding components of this sport is the opportunity to play and travel with my son Carson and whenever possible, my wife, Linda, and daughter Nevada,” stated Darrin. They have received great support from local residents and businesses, especially Canyon Mesa Golf Club’s head pro, Willie Darke and Pago’s Restaurant in the Village. Learn more about this sport at www.footgolf.us/about-footgolf.