Flight canceled: Grounded eagle takes train instead

Sonora spread her wings on an open-air car on the Verde Canyon Railroad while two angry ravens circled above crying out repeated caws of alarm.

Sonora, an 11-year-old female bald eagle from Liberty Wildlife, was in Clarkdale again for the eagle’s 100th train ride on the Verde Canyon Railroad.

She waited along with a train load of riders as the locomotive warmed up for its 1 p.m. departure

Through a partnership between Liberty Wildlife and the Verde Canyon Railroad, Sonora has been riding the train on the open-air car providing a great attraction and educational experience for riders for the past eight years and four months, he said.

“First Saturday of every month,” Miller said, they drive her up from Phoenix for the train ride.

The eagle was found with an injured left wing, explained handler Joe Miller and the injury keeps her from flying well enough to return to the wild.

Liberty Wildlife’s mission is to rehabilitate and return birds to their natural habitat if possible, Miller said. Liberty Wildlife has rescued, repaired and restored 103 bald eagles to the Arizona skies since 1981, Miller said. “It’s a second chance at life.”

Sonora, the eight-and-a-quarter pound eagle, was hatched in a nest on the Verde River just outside of Fountain Hills, Miller said.

Sonora likes to float a little bit on the open air car as they pass through the canyons, explained Miller. It’s a much more stimulating day for her than sitting in her cage.

It’s nice having her out in the canyon where she would naturally exist, Miller said. And the likelihood of seeing other wild eagles returning for the winter are high as there are several nests along the train route.