Jan Saunders: When mind and creativity combine

For Jan Saunders mathematics was the first step but not the only step leading to her discovery of a love for art, all sorts of art which occupy her heart and mind and talents today.



Jan received a BA and MA in Mathematics and Statistics and spent almost 20 years in the aerospace and defense software industry in the SF Bay area. Yes, she has that kind of a mind and somehow it led to calligraphy when she and husband Alan returned from a year living outside of London.

“This was an unforgettable year where I was able to concentrate on photography and writing. Returning to Carmel, I studied calligraphy and painting with fine teachers and mentors and became an active member of the Sea Scribes Calligraphy Guild. What I really like is seeing a beautiful calligraphic mark emerge on a pristine page.”

Over time, Jan has regularly attended the International Calligraphy Conference (2001, 2007, 2015) and regularly journeys to Pomono, CA and Ghost Ranch in New Mexico for workshops.



Arriving in Sedona in 2003, Jan and Alan built and designed their home, planned motorcycle trips to nearby and exotic destinations (think Alaska and Namibia) and entered into the thriving art scene in Sedona.



“I’ve taken many classes at Sedona Art Center and Northern Arizona Watercolor Society and I enjoy the camaraderie of critique groups to advance my skills.”



Jan has served as Membership, Publicity and Website Administrator for NAWS. Her work has been honored with awards from jurors and fellow artists and she participates in local art shows and boutiques where her handmade cards, prints and jewelry are sought after.



Through her calligraphy and water media work, Jan has become fascinated with the paper arts.



“I love paper – touching it, painting it, printing it, creating forms and new art through and with paper," she said.

Her precision and creativity meld often and incorporate multiple techniques which surprise and delight. Most recently, Jan has been painting and mono-printing, using acrylic paints and mediums. And just “for fun” she has turned to jewelry-making as another creative endeavor.



For young women considering a career in mathematics and science, Jan Saunders gives new and surprising meaning to discovery and solutions through her accomplishments in the creative arts.

Check out more of Jan’s creative art, on exhibit at the Canyon Mesa Clubhouse, 500 Jacks Canyon Road and open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through the end of December.