New city council members to be sworn into office Wednesday

Newly elected Cottonwood City Council members Doug Hulse and Michael Mathews will be sworn in Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., at Cottonwood Council Chambers.

Hulse, a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission and 20-year resident of the Verde Valley, was a catalyst in bringing the voter-approved Recreation Center to the City of Cottonwood.

Mathews is a local real-estate broker and member of the Historic Preservation Commission.

Hulse and Mathews will be replacing outgoing members, Linda Norman and Karen Pfeifer. Plaques will be presented to both Norman and Pfeifer for their years of service.

Norman was first elected to Cottonwood City Council in 2005 and reelected again in 2009. Norman was also appointed to fill an empty council seat in 2016.

Pfeifer is a 40-year resident of the Verde Valley and has served on city council since 1991 with a brief interruption in 1997.



Pfeifer has also been involved with the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce since 1979.