Paul Chevalier ahead of Connie Harris by 10 percent in Yavapai College Governing Board race

VERDE VALLEY – When Connie Harris was appointed to replace Al Filardo on the Yavapai College District Governing Board, she described herself as a “bridge builder.”

Tuesday, Paul Chevalier held a nearly 10-percent lead over Harris in the general election’s unofficial results.

“There’s a lot of people who supported me and an awful lot of people to thank,” said Chevalier, with 1,043 more votes than Harris.

With 10,554 votes counted as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Chevalier received 5,787 votes, Harris 4,744.

“Connie is a very fine person,” Chevalier said of his opponent.

Harris joined the board in January 2017 after Filardo resigned in part due to the board’s elimination of the Verde Valley Board Advisory Committee, a liaison group to the college that Chevalier led.

“I congratulate Paul Chevalier,” Harris said. “Serving on the board was a positive experience. It was a great opportunity to work with great board members, being connected with staff and students, and great community members. Moving forward, I want the best for the college.”

Chevalier said that he will “try to look much more closely” at how Yavapai College spends money.

“I know I’ll meet a lot of resistance,” he said. “I’d like us to be a governing board that governs.”

Chevalier’s seat on the Yavapai College District Governing Board is a six-year term.

Visit http://www.yavapai.us/Portals/26/Elections/2018/1106/ENG_NOV_Election_Results_Post.pdf for updates on the Nov. 6 general election.

