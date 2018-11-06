Street repair bond fails in Clarkdale

CLARKDALE -- Clarkdale voters shot down Proposition 445 Tuesday sending city staff and leaders back to the drawing board as far as finding funds for street repair improvements.

The proposition was shot down by almost 70 percent, according to results provided online by the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“We heard passionate positions on both sides,” said Clarkdale Town Manager Gayle Mabery. “We had a pretty good turnout at public forums. It’s a complicated issue.”

Prop. 445 asked voters to decide whether or not Clarkdale should incur a $6 million maximum in debt through sale of bonds to fund necessary street improvements in the town limits.

If the proposition had been approved, the debts would be paid back through a secondary property tax.

Mabery said the town won’t be able to put the question on the ballot until the next general election in 2020.

Clarkdale Mayor Doug Von Gausig said he was “disappointed” in the results.

“My primary reaction is thinking about tough decisions we will have to make,” he said. “We will have to shift our spending priorities somewhere. That doesn’t come for free … some of the projects in town will struggle. That’s primarily what worries me is we will have to take money from somewhere else.”



Mabery said it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

“At the end of the day, the roads are still in bad condition,” she said. “We need the community to stay engaged. I hope we educated them on the seriousness of the issue.”

Clarkdale Town Council will discuss next steps on road improvements during their strategic planning meeting this Thursday at 5 p.m.

Clarkdale Town Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Men’s Lounge of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse at 19 N. 9th St. Visit https://www.clarkdale.az.gov/your_government/mayor_and_council/your_government/agendas_and_minutes.phpfor agendas and minutes.

Related Stories