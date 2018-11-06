Yavapai County Election Results

U.S. Senator
Martha McSally 47,931 59.93%
Kirsten Sinema 29,832 37.30%
US House of Representatives Dist. 1
Wendy Rogers 4860 45.74%
Tom O’Halleran 5755 54.16%
US House of Representatives Dist. 4
Paul Gosar 44,556 64.96%
David Brill 23,204 33.83%
Arizona Governor
Doug Ducey 54,926 68.61%
David Garcia 23,665 29.56%
State Senator District 1
Karen Fann 41,233 70.20%
Jo Craycraft 17,476 29.75%
State Senator District 6
Sylvia Allen 10,420 51.87%
Wade Carlisle 9.650 48.04%
Arizona House of Representatives Dist. 1
Noel Campbell 37.923 35.53%
David Stringer 35,426 33.19%
Ed Gogek 16,064 15.05%
Jan Manolis 17,247 16.16%
Arizona House of Representatives Dist. 6
Walter Blackman 9569 26.01%
Bob Thorpe 9538 25.93%
Felicia Franch 9566 26.01%
Bobby Tyler 8097 22.01%
Arizona Secretary of State
Steve Gaynor 48,602 63.28%
Katie Hobbs 28,161 36.66%
Arizona Attorney General
Mark Brnovich 49,777 64.84%
January Contreras 26,879 35.01%
Arizona State Treasurer
Kimberly Yee 50,807 66.66%
Mark Manoil 25,377 33.29%
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Frank Riggs 46,818 61.43%
Kathy Hoffman 29,343 38.50%
State Mine Inspector
Joe Hart 49,133 64.32%
William Pierce 27,202 35.61%
Corporation Commissioner
Rodney Glassman 45,678 31.74%
Justin Olson 44,590 30.98%
Sandra Kennedy 28,089 19.52%
Kiana Maria Sears 25,498 17.72%
Yavapai College District 1 6-Year Term
Wayne Meddaugh 5652 46.55%
Ray Sigafoos 6443 53.07%
Yavapai College District 3 6-Year Term
Paul Chevalier 5787 54.83%
Connie Harris 4744 44.95%
Mingus Union School Board 2-Year Term
Jason Finger 2695 35.84%
Carol Anne Teague 4799 63.82%
Camp Verde Mayor
Jackie Baker 1234 45.77%
Charles German 1443 53.52%
Sedona Fire District Board
Al Comello 2839 23.42%
Russell Demary 1553 12.81%
Dwight Kadar 1364 11.25%
Gene McCarthy 2844 23.46%
Joy Michelle Moore 2031 16.75%
Charles Schroeder 1453 11.98%
Verde Valley Fire District
Colleen Gilboy 3195 42.60%
Donald Peck 2406 32.08%
Gary Svider 1875 25.00%
Proposition 125
Yes -- 41,390
No -- 33,630
Proposition 126
Yes – 55,472
No – 22,024
Proposition 127
Yes – 19,923
No – 58,337
Proposition 305
Yes – 24,572 32.25%
No – 51,623 67.75%
Proposition 306
Yes – 45,263 59.47%
No -- 30,851 40.53%
Clarkdale Proposition 445
Yes, Bond Approval – 405 30.09%
No, Bond Approval – 941 69.91%
City of Sedona Proposition 446
Yes – 986 36.70%
No – 1701 63.30%
Sedona-Oak Creek School District Proposition 447
Yes, Budget Override Continuation -- 3336 56.82%
No, Budget Override Continuation – 2535 43.18%
