Commentary: Big Park conversion to charter school a detriment to school district

In the Oct. 1 issue of The Villager, David Gill, on behalf of the Big Park Education Exploratory Committee, advocated that the Sedona-Oak Creek School District lease the Big Park School to a charter school organization.



The purpose of my response is to provide some clarity and accuracy to the issues raised in Mr. Gill’s letter.



There are two contributing factors to our funding crisis. First, funding for schools in Arizona is based on a per pupil allotment from the state. Unfortunately, the state has not fulfilled its funding obligation to schools for several years and has reduced the amount schools were legally supposed to receive.



Secondly, student enrollment in the Sedona Oak Creek Schools has decreased by 34 percent over the past 10 years (26 percent at West Sedona School and 43 percent at Big Park School), so our state funding has been reduced by that same percentage.



Because of the funding losses, the District had to find efficiencies and reductions in order to maintain as many programs and opportunities for our students as possible for both our elementary and secondary school students.



Ultimately, the Governing Board determined that it was no longer economically possible to keep both of our small elementary schools open and continue to offer our students the same opportunities. Therefore, it was determined that it was necessary to consolidate our two elementary schools.



The Governing Board held a public hearing on the topic and also received recommendations from the administrative team. After weighing all the various options and suggestions, the board voted to consolidate our two elementary schools into West Sedona School. It was an incredibly difficult and emotional decision, but as a result we were able to maintain all of the opportunities for our students and even added a foreign language program at the elementary school.



Mr. Gill states that if the district were to lease the Big Park School to a charter school it would contribute at least $150,000 to the district’s budget. That is both speculative and misleading. First, the district’s rental fees are based on the square footage being rented. Since Mr. Gill’s group has not indicated how much space they want to lease there is no way that the total rental charges can be calculated. Nor does the amount given by Mr. Gill include any district expenses such as utility and maintenance costs.



Secondly, the district has already leased parts of the building to organizations that are providing services to our community: a preschool, a church, a music school that provides lessons to children through adults (ages 4 – adult) and other organizations are also showing interest. The district is also seeking permission from Yavapai County for a dog park at the property.



In Arizona, unlike many of the other states Mr. Gill references in his letter, individual school districts cannot create or operate charter schools. That can only be done by a private organization or individuals. But, the per pupil funding allocation for that charter school is diverted away from the public school and that per pupil allocation is given to the charter school. That is much different than many of the states referenced in Mr. Gill’s letter.



For example, in Colorado the public schools can receive “Exclusive Chartering Authority," where they can open charter schools and receive funding from the state; 96 percent of the school districts in Colorado have that authority. It is very misleading to compare the two.



In Colorado, the local school districts receive money for charter schools and in Arizona money is taken away from the local schools and given to the charter schools, channeling public education funds to private entities.



For every student who enrolls in a charter school, our state diverts approximately $7000 from the local public school and gives it to the charter school and that would cause a significant loss of revenue for the district. For example, if 100 students from our district would enroll in the charter school we would lose $700,000 from the school budget and whatever rental money the district would receive from the charter would be significantly less. That would result in significant cuts to programs, services and opportunities district-wide: elementary, Jr/High school.



I was a public school educator for 42 years, 35 as an administrator and experienced several school closings. They are never easy and always emotional. So it is incumbent upon all of us to work together to provide the best educational opportunities for all our children.



The district now has new people in leadership roles, including the superintendent, elementary and Jr./Sr. high school administrators.



They are working collaboratively with the staffs, parents, students and community members to enhance our district programs and provide our students with the best educational opportunities possible.



I encourage you to make an appointment with one of our principals or the superintendent to learn more about the district and see the great things occurring in our schools. And then, work together with all of us to make it even better.



Randy Hawley is the president of the Sedona-Oak Creek School District.