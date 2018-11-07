Don't allow VOC to become victim of 'induced demand'

Editor:

In the Oct. 1 edition of The Villager, Bill Chameides was attacked and misrepresented, unfairly in my opinion. Ms Lovitt called some of his comments, about new roads increasing traffic, “unfounded and absurd." Actually, many studies have revealed a phenomenon called “induced demand," where new roads actually increase traffic. Ms. Lovitt displayed a lack of civility making her a perfect fit for Congress.

Another writer misrepresented the use of AZ 260 in relieving congestion. The proposal, long espoused, has been to place signs on northbound I-17 suggesting Sedona bound visitors use AZ 260 to AZ 89A to Sedona. This would greatly relieve the bottleneck created by VOC and the Sedona “Y," and is a practical partial solution once 260 is finished.



Finally, the use of Verde Valley School Road presents a lot of problems, not to mention long-term added costs. This road is a residential road, not a connector. People who advocate using Red Rock Crossing care not about the residents that will be affected, only their own personal desires. Sign of the times I guess.

Lee Giles

Village of Oak Creek