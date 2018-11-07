Goldenstein Gallery celebrates anniversary

As we enter the season of giving and gratitude Goldenstein Gallery is entering their 18th year of business. Founded on November 11, 2001 the gallery has grown in scope and reach, receiving national and internationally acclaim all the while supporting numerous artists and nonprofits in Sedona/Verde Valley through their commitment to community. In November and throughout the year, owner Linda Goldenstein has planned special celebrations to recognize and support all those who have supported the gallery over the years.

“Years ago we began with the mission of Enhancing Lives through Art. I couldn’t have imagined then the many beautiful people we would be touched by. We are honored to work with in all facets of relationships including artists, collectors and community,” muses Linda Goldenstein “This show reflects the circle of giving as we celebrate our anniversary this fall.”

November 10th, 11th and 12th, the public is invited enjoy a special 18% courtesy on pricing on all limited edition Fine Art Giclee prints including David DeVary, Sherab Khandro, Rafe Terry, Allen Powell. These pieces can be ready in time for the holidays and are a thanks for the support that the renowned gallery has received over the years.

Throughout their history Goldenstein Gallery has consistently championed opportunities to create a life enhancing experience…bringing artist and collector together. To Linda Goldenstein the spirit of collaboration connects everything from the experience that artists and collectors have to the gallery’s reach throughout Sedona.

Although they have worked with hundreds of artists, including respected museums & community exhibitions, the gallery now focuses on fine local and regional artists. Named Best Gallery in Sedona for a record 10 years running and for five years chosen Best Gallery by Market Surveys of America, recently USA Today’s 10 Best named them the number 1 place to shop in Sedona.

Now with exhibits Sedona City Wide, the award winning gallery continues to break new ground. From their gallery space, located at 150 State Route 179 in the heart of Sedona, visitors are also able to visit public exhibits featuring breathtaking work by renowned local and regional gallery artists.

For more information on artists, artwork, Satellite Exhibits, & Artists in Residence please visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765. Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A in the heart of Sedona.