Celebrate the spirit, songs and stories of John Denver when world-renowned singer, songwriter and entertainer William Florian brings his live show and concert “The John Denver Story” to Sedona.

Florian is a former member of the famous 1960’s group The New Christy Minstrels. There will be one performance on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. on the Goldenstein Stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

William weaves together stories, songs and humor as we honor the life and achievements of the legendary minstrel John Denver. You will find yourself singing along with William as he performs Denver’s most celebrated songs, including Take Me Home Country Roads, Sunshine on My Shoulders, Annie’s Song, Leavin’ On A Jet Plane and many, many more.

It will prove to be a memorable night with the music of John Denver presented with amusing stories in an intimate performance.

Singer/songwriter William Florian is the perfect combination of musician and storyteller, blending a reminiscent sound with humor and tales of his own musical explorations.

He grew up in the small town of Canton, Connecticut and started playing the guitar at the age of 11 after seeing the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan show. Later — at the age of 22 while visiting Hollywood — he barged in on the famed band The New Christy Minstrels management with his sister Nanette and asked to join. They would, eventually. His road to fame is as much a lyrical journey as the folk songs he plays.

And this type of wandering is exactly how Florian will entertain during “The John Denver Story,” an evening of music and stories.

Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for tickets and performance information or call 928-282-1177. Both the Sedona International Film Festival Office and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.