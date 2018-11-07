Letter: 'Easy pass' system perfect for 'Locals Bridge'

Editor:
Regarding the “Locals Bridge” at Red Rock Crossing. I think that would be a great idea. It would be easy to monitor with the same technology that “easy pass” uses. Locals that want to use it would pay an annual fee to help maintain the system.
Those who don’t, wouldn’t be charged. Of course you would need an ample turnaround for those that think they can get away with calling themselves locals and are not.
Clark Sheppard
Village of Oak Creek
