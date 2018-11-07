Letter: Stop allowing development to take priority over quality of life

Editor:

Reference Letter entitled: Every possible option to solve traffic woes deserves consideration: I would like to express my agreement with Ms. Ruthmary Lovitt. She is absolutely correct that any commercial zone changes or building permits should not be granted until the traffic problem is resolved. Common sense must prevail.

I also agree that the Sedona Chamber of Commerce should not act irresponsibly. The Chamber advertises a need for balance between economic vibrancy and the impact on our resources. However, there is no balance. Development (or more accurately over development) always seems to take precedent over the quality of life of permanent residents.

David Hadcock

Village of Oak Creek