Supervisor Garrison: No alternate route being considered at Red Rock Crossing

Dist. 3 Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison held a Town Hall meeting for the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek Community Oct. 11 and it was packed. Most were there to hear more about the rumors about an alternate route from the Village to Sedona being explored. But before Supervisor Garrison addressed that issue, several other county departments also attended the meeting and presented information. The Sheriff’s Office presented on Code Red, Ready/Set/Go, and lock your doors. Spectrum Health Care shared information related to services available to individuals in the county. Development Services and Flood control addressed the group on permitting and upcoming projects.

Supervisor Garrison then fielded questions and concerns related to the “hot topic” -- an alternate route between VOC and West Sedona. He told the crowd that Yavapai County has been approached by a local group of individuals (Keep Sedona Moving) and the City of Sedona to assist in conducting a survey that would gauge public support/dissent for exploring potential improvements that could help address traffic congestion and increased travel times in the area. The survey is being sent out this week and property owners in the impacted areas will have until Nov. 30 to complete the survey. The survey will also give property owners the opportunity to offer opinions on the possibility of taxing themselves to pay for the alternate route.

Supervisor Garrison was clear in communicating to the crowd that Red Rock Crossing was an iconic landmark and NOT being considered as an option for the alternate route. The results of the survey will be instrumental in determining if there is overwhelming support to move forward with further discussion with the Board of Supervisors.

This story was assisted with information provided by Supervisor Randy Garrison’s office.