Yavapai County news you can use

The Village of Oak Creek/Big Park is an unincorporated city/town in Yavapai County so its governing authority is the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors. And since this area is part of District 3, the County Supervisor is Randy Garrison.

In an effort to get you more familiar with your government and essentially your “Mayor,” Randy Garrison’s office has compiled information they hope you’ll find educational and helpful. Clip & save it! They’ll be featuring a different aspect of County government over the next year.

Please contact Yavapai County Board Supervisor for District 3 Randy Garrison and Executive Assistant Brandi Bateman if you have questions, concerns, complaints or compliments. District3@yavapai.us or 928-639-8110.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors consists of five members elected to four-year terms, each representing five supervisor districts in the county. A list of the all the communities each supervisor is responsible for is on their website at http://www.yavapai.us/Portals/3/SupervisorDistricts.pdf



Many in the Village don’t realize the full scope of supervisors’ responsibilities; they include financing and administration of all county government, budgets, tax rates, final approval for zoning and use permits in the county’s unincorporated areas as well as appointing members to county boards & commissions for planning and zoning, building codes, health, employees and employee benefits, private industry, and agriculture.

The Board of Supervisor public meetings are held the 1st Wednesday of the month in Prescott and the 3rd Wednesday of the month in Cottonwood. A schedule of Board meetings and their Prescott & Cottonwood locations is at http://www.yavapai.us/Portals/24/BOS-Calendar-2018.pdf. Agendas are available by Thursday the week prior to a meeting at: http://www.yavapai.us/bos

Next Month’s Feature: Yavapai County Development Services Department